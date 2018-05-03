× State A.G. says audit is ongoing and ‘widespread’ after Cantrell’s speech

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell gave a wide-ranging presentation this morning covering her team’s transition plan for her first days in office.

Cantrell touched on many topics, from the ongoing problems at the Sewerage and Water Board to filling potholes and possible looming financial instability for the city.

She touched on an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

“And then you have the IG, the Inspector General here,” Cantrell said. “That’s also now going into the Sewerage and Water Board and requesting an evaluation.”

Cantrell also mentioned the Legislative Auditor’s investigation into the use of city-issued credit cards by City Council members.

The Legislative Auditor’s Office sent a letter in November of 2017 asking for a list of credit cards assigned to council members over the past four years, as well as monthly statements, ledger records showing all transactions, detailed receipt and reimbursement paperwork and internal investigations.

The request came after reports that Cantrell used a city-issued credit card to cover travel and meal expenses that she later repaid.

Soon after the conclusion of Cantrell’s speech, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement on that ongoing series of investigations.

“While we normally do not comment on investigations, we feel the need to do so in this matter since there has been too much misinformation being spread to the public,” Landry said. “Our investigation in New Orleans is still ongoing and it is more widespread than just the Mayor-Elect. The Legislative Auditor is also involved to examine the City’s spending practices. We look forward to his audit’s conclusion and will not make a prosecutorial decision until at least such time.”