Stand out at Jazz fest or the Derby with local hatmaker’s one-of-a-kind designs

NEW ORLEANS-- Mimi Holaday is the daughter of a model and grew up enthralled with fashion.

After Katrina she moved, went to design school in LA, and three years ago decided she missed the culture of her hometown and moved back.

After producing a line for New Orleans Fashion Week, it became clear what Mimi's passion was.

Now, she has launched her own hat business, Halo Mimi, and makes one-of-a-kind hats.

"I love re-purposing items like cards, tickets, photos, you name it, to make a hat really special," said Holaday.

She recommends you pick your materials and give her some direction, but let her have the creative freedom to create you a one-of-a-kind master piece.

Her signature hat is an ode to the music scene of Louisiana, with a brim made out of a record.

Other signature pieces in her collection have an evil eye in the center of the hat.

"I enjoy making really special pieces, some of them even have flowers in them that I've hand plucked from the swamp!" laugh Holaday.

She'll be near the Fairgrounds this weekend in her mobile shop, a luxe air stream with a Bohemian vibe.