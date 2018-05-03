Rapper Wyclef Jean of The Fugees talks about Jazz Fest & New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Hip-hop superstar, Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is in New Orleans for the Collision Conference. While he was at the conference to talk about technology and music, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with him and asked him about New Orleans and Jazz Fest.

Wyclef said, he unfortunately couldn't make Jazz Fest this time around because he'll be in London, but he was very happy to be at the Collision Conference to speak about music and technology. Forbes magazine called Collision, "North America's fastest growing tech conference."

