Port Nola hosts Career Exploration Day

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you know May is Maritime Month?

The theme of Port NOLA’s 2018 Maritime Month is “Your Working River 300” in recognition of the 300th anniversary of the city of New Orleans.

On Thursday, local high school students from New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School visited Port Nola for Career Exploration Day.

The event allowed students to learn about the different career paths that are available right here in their backyard and they all involve the maritime industry.

From the cruise boats that bring in major tourism, to the container cargo, students learned why the Port of New Orleans is the world's busiest port system.

"We get to see, everyday, the magic of the working river. People don't necessarily know what goes on beyond the flood wall even though things that they are wearing and things that they eat and the furniture they are sitting on, maybe coming from the Port of New Orleans," says Renee Aragon Dolese, the director of marketing and communications for Port Nola.

National Maritime Day is on May 22nd.

