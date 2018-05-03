× P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour coming to Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS — Pop star P!NK is coming to the Smoothie King Center.

She has added 37 dates to her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which stops in New Orleans March 17, 2019.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® platform beginning Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma”. All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.