Pelicans back home for game 3

New Orleans -- The Pelicans made necessary adjustments to make game two much closer than game one, but they've still got an uphill battle, now down 2-0 against the Warriors, with no room for error.

"We're playing a great team," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "We're playing the world champs and you have to play a damn-near perfect game to be able to win. We talk about all the lock-in and focus stuff, but you have to execute against this team. They're not a team that's going to beat themselves. They're a very intelligent team from a basketball IQ standpoint."

There's also the matter of getting to the free throw line-- a stat that stands-out from the first two games-- with the Warriors shooting a combined 39 more free throws than the Pelicans.

"I'm not going there," Gentry said. "We're going to play and we're going to attack the basket and whatever happens, happens. Am I concerned that they shot 59 free throws and we shot 20? Yes. So whatever we need to do make up that discrepancy we have to do it."

"Some of the calls to me," said Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday, "Sometimes they just didn't add up. So to be able to play through that, to be able to fight for your team and do all that and not complain to the refs, get back, sacrifice yourself. I think that's what we tried to do."

"I just go out there and play," said Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. "That's on the refs to make calls. Obviously I didn't get fouled so I've got to go in a little stronger and force them to call one."

Game three between the Warriors and Pelicans tips-off Friday at 7 p.m.