‘Never cute shoes’: Terence Blanchard’s compilation of Jazz Fest Don’ts

NEW ORLEANS -- "Don't move to New Orleans just because you had a good time at Jazz Fest."

Renowned New Orleans trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard hit the streets to find some good advice for Jazz Fest goers.

Here are some of the best tips from locals who have found their Jazz Fest groove:

Do NOT wear flip flops. Don't bring your credit card. Use cash instead. Don't. Jump. The. Fence. Don't forget water! Don't move to New Orleans just because you had a good time at Jazz Fest.

The second weekend of Jazz Fest kicked off Thursday with discounted ticket prices for locals. Headliners for this weekend include Lionel Richie Thursday, Beck and Sheryl Crow on Friday, Aerosmith and Anita Baker Saturday, and Jack White and Smokey Robinson on Sunday. Click here for the full schedule.