Mayor-elect Cantrell announces Public Safety appointments

NEW ORLEANS- Mayor-elect announced several key appointments of public safety officials to her administration at a news conference on Wednesday.

This included the reappointment of current NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison and current NOFD Chief Tim McConnell.

Mayor-elect Cantrell also announced that the city’s current Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Collin Arnold, would be promoted to Director.

He will oversee the planning of the city’s response of hurricanes and other natural disasters as well as maintaining public safety during major events in the city such as Mardi Gras.

Also announced was the appointment of Doctor Emily Nichols to head the city’s EMS Department.

Mayor-elect Cantrell is set to take the oath of office on Monday, May 7th.

She will be the city’s first female mayor.