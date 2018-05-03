Man accused of hurling microwave at girlfriend tells cops he’s comedian Tracy Morgan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An Ohio man accused of assaulting his girlfriend tried to convince officers he was comedian Tracy Morgan – and his failed attempt at disguising his identity was captured on police body camera video.

“Who are you,” a Sandusky officer can be heard asking 23-year-old Donald Dudley.

“My name is Tracy Morgan,” Dudley responded. When asked his name a second time, he gave the same answer.

The mother of his two children told police he had assaulted her earlier, and that he even threw a microwave at her head. She told officers had to use pepper spray to fight him off.

Officers arrested Dudley Saturday, telling him he still had pepper spray on his face, and that they knew his real name.

The woman had a bruise on her forehead. She also told police Dudley punched her.

Dudley was arrested on several charges, including domestic violence.

He is still in the Erie County Jail and is expected back in court soon.