Locals Day at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS - MAY 01: Pearl Jam's Jazz Fest Performance Broadcast "LIVE" to Miltary in Iraq. Quint Davis - CEO of Festival Productions Inc.?New Orleans and the producer and director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (right) introduces The 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team consisting of Louisiana National Guard based in Lafayette, LA. & The 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (on big screen) Command Sergeant Major Edward Daigle stationed in Iraq (on big screen) spoke with his son, Blake Daigle, Austin Ryan, son of Terrence Ryan, Darelene Sullivan mother of Dwayne Chiasson and Landon Chiasson, son of Dwayne Chiasson (on stage) during the 2010 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 Presented By Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on May 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

  • April 27-29 & May 3-6, 2018
  • Fair Grounds Race Course
    • 1751 Gentilly Boulevard
    • New Orleans, LA 70119
  • 11:00am – 7:00pm
  • Tickets
    • Locals Day
      • Gate Price: $50
        • For Thursday, May 3rd only
        • Sold at designated windows at the Gentilly and Sauvage ticket booths and at the Trafalgar pedestrian gate
        • Need a valid Louisiana ID to purchase
          • Louisiana Driver’s License
          • Louisiana ID Card
          • College ID for a Louisiana institution (must have a photo)
    • First Weekend
      • Gate Price: $80
      • Child’s Price: $5
        • Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free
    • Second Weekend
      • Regular advance ticket: $70 (Through Wednesday, May 2)
      • Gate Price: $80
      • Child’s Price: $5
        • Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free

Click here for more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

