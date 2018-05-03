Locals Day at Jazz Fest
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- April 27-29 & May 3-6, 2018
- Fair Grounds Race Course
- 1751 Gentilly Boulevard
- New Orleans, LA 70119
- 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Tickets
- Locals Day
- Gate Price: $50
- For Thursday, May 3rd only
- Sold at designated windows at the Gentilly and Sauvage ticket booths and at the Trafalgar pedestrian gate
- Need a valid Louisiana ID to purchase
- Louisiana Driver’s License
- Louisiana ID Card
- College ID for a Louisiana institution (must have a photo)
- First Weekend
- Gate Price: $80
- Child’s Price: $5
- Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free
- Second Weekend
- Regular advance ticket: $70 (Through Wednesday, May 2)
- Gate Price: $80
- Child’s Price: $5
- Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free
Click here for more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.