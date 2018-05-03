× Jazz Fest weather looks good this weekend

As we head into the second weekend of Jazz Fest the weather looks like it is going to cooperate. High pressure will be in place over the southeast for Thursday and Friday. That’s going to keep things rain-free and warm. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

By Saturday a cold front from the northwest tries to approach the area. This front will be weakening as it moves in. We are going to see some showers probably Saturday afternoon with this.

However most of the rain will be light to moderate and should not cause any cancellations or delays for the festival. Best rain chances Saturday will be north of I-12, while areas south of I-10 probably won’t receive much at all.

We’ll wrap up the weekend Sunday in the low to mid 80s with a little bit less humidity.

Remember to take the sunscreen if you are heading out the Fairgrounds! Sun burn can occur very quickly this time of year.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.