Former St. Bernard Parish President Junior Rodriguez dies at 82

CHALMETTE – Former St. Bernard Parish President Henry “Junior” Rodriguez has died.

Rodriguez passed away at the age of 82 after a lengthy illness, according to St. Bernard Parish officials.

A member of the St. Bernard Parish Council from 1976 to 2004, Rodriguez became Parish President in 2004.

He served as Parish President until 2008, helping steer St. Bernard through the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and the early days of the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“Junior was a life-long friend,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. “He will be remembered for his passion and dedication to St. Bernard Parish and will be missed by not only me and my family, but by all of St. Bernard Parish. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rodriguez family.”