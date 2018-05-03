× Fats Domino’s Lower Ninth Ward street gets ‘honorary rename’ as tribute to Fats

NEW ORLEANS — Caffin Avenue, the Lower Ninth Ward Street where Fats Domino lived for almost 60 years, has been honorarily renamed as a tribute to the late, great New Orleans icon.

The New Orleans City Council on Thursday voted to honorarily rename Caffin Avenue to Antoine “Fats” Domino Drive.

Domino, 89, died Oct. 24, 2017, in Harvey, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been battling health issues for years.

Best known for his hits like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That A Shame,” “Blue Monday,” and “I’m Walkin,” he was one of the most prominent musicians to ever hail from the Crescent City.

His Lower Ninth Ward home has served as a shrine to Domino ever since his death.