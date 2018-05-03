× Crawfish Price Index: Weekly listing of live, boiled prices for May 3

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish prices are creeping lower and lower as the season continues.

As of May 3, 2018, the average price for live crawfish is $1.91 per pound, while boiled crawfish are averaging $3.30 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, here’s a map of a few dozen crawfish vendors and how much crawfish are selling for at each one. Click the red dot to see the business name, location and prices.