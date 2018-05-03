‘Brace yourself’: Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell warns of the city’s finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell says that until she is sworn in and is able to look closely at the latest budget situations for the city's departments, she won't know for sure if the city is in a cash crunch. But moving forward, she thinks that the city could face budget issues based on one-time money that is being used to fund annual expenses.

"We're going to have to brace ourselves, and that's a fact," Cantrell told a crowd at Xavier University on Thursday. "As we look to 2019 and as we look to 2020, we will have -- and it could be -- a deficit."

Cantrell was at Xavier to receive a report from her transition team, Forward Together New Orleans. The transition plan includes input from more than 250 people and outlines some of the Cantrell administration's top concerns once taking over the reins of the city.

"This transition report will be a road map for the Cantrell administration. It will be," Cantrell said, stressing her dedication to the transition plan's recommendations.

Cantrell's transition plan covered a wide swath of issues and concerns for the city.

For starters, Cantrell says instead of relying on turbines to produce the power for its pump stations, the city should primarily purchase the power to run the pumps and have backup redundancy. She says it costs too much money to generate electricity for the pumps, and purchasing the electricity would save the city millions of dollars.

To prevent the downtown area from having boil water advisories when there is a drop in water pressure, Cantrell says the city should install a system of pipes that takes water from Algiers under the Mississippi river and into the CBD. She says that even though the city is building water towers to help maintain the water pressure, the towers may not be able to help the restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that cater to conventions as well as locals.

Cantrell's report also includes ideas for attracting more officers to the NOPD, using money from short-term rentals to procure bonds to create more affordable housing, and creating multi-lingual formats to help people who are less proficient in English to access the city's services and programs.

To see the entire transition report, click here.

"I'm not on the inside yet," Cantrell told the crowd at Xavier. She'll be sworn in on Monday.