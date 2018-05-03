× Baby killed, 4 injured after driver pulls in front of tractor-trailer on I-12

COVINGTON – An infant who was not properly restrained was killed when an tractor-trailer plowed into the back of a car yesterday afternoon on Interstate 12.

Sixty-two-year-old Errol Nugent pulled his 2001 Ford Taurus onto the neutral ground between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-12 around 3:30 p.m. on May 2, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Nugent pulled his car back onto the eastbound lanes of I-12 in front of an 18-wheeler driven by a man from Texas, and the truck slammed into the back of the car.

Impairment is suspected on Nugent’s part, according to the LSP.

Nugent sustained severe injuries and was transported to Lakeview Hospital in critical condition.

One-month-old Bryce Martin, who was in the back seat of Nugent’s car and was not properly restrained, was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Three other people in Nugent’s car at the time of the collision sustained moderate injuries.

When he is released from the hospital, Nugent will be arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of improper child restraint, careless operation, and having a suspended driver’s license, according to the LSP.

Nugent may face additional charges after blood samples are returned from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.