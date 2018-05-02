Trombone Shorty Academy performs on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Trombone Shorty is one of those New Orleans performers who hit the big time and didn't forget where he came from.

His Trombone Shorty Foundation offers education and instruments for the next generation of musicians.

To raise money, it holds Shorty Fest every year around this time, which includes performances by Trombone Shorty and a star-studded line-up, including the Trombone Shorty Academy students themselves.

The students stopped by the Twist Stage for a couple of performances.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shorty Fest is tomorrow, May 3, at the House of Blues. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The line-up includes: