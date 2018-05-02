× Stormy Daniels stopping in New Orleans on ‘Penthouse’ tour

NEW ORLEANS — The porn star who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump before he was elected and was paid $130,000 to keep quiet is making a stop in New Orleans to promote her upcoming spread in “Penthouse” magazine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report says Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will kick off the four-city tour in Philadelphia on May 7, then stop at Penthouse clubs in Baton Rouge and New Orleans before going to Detroit. Her spread will be featured in the May-June issue that’s out May 8.

The Facebook pages of both clubs in Baton Rouge and New Orleans have events promoting Daniels’ tour.

Daniels has filed suit against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, related to a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement the adult actress signed days before the 2016 election to keep silent about an alleged affair she had with the President. A federal judge issued a 90-day stay on her suit against Cohen on Friday.

Daniels has also filed a defamation suit against President Donald Trump, and over his comments dismissing a composite sketch of a man who the porn star says threatened her over her alleged affair.

The affair, according to Daniels, happened in 2006.