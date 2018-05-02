× NOPD looking for ‘small silver SUV’ after fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a small silver SUV that investigators believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the Westbank Expressway.

The victim was crossing the Westbank Expressway near Terry Parkway around 2:50 a.m. on April 1 when a silver SUV thought to be a model of Jeep slammed into him and drove off toward Gretna.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and is believed to have suffered front end damage, and a possibly shattered windshield.

The radio antenna was also broken off of the vehicle.

The victim was severely injured in the collision and later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident or the described suspect vehicle is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fatality Unit at (504) 658-6208.