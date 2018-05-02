× Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Tortillas & Wraps

Tortillas and wraps make it super convenient to have a healthy meal or snack anytime; they’re portable, won’t get soggy like a sandwich, and they’re also easy to pack for travel. And while there are plenty of brands marketed as “high fiber” or “low carb”, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of seemingly nutritious tortillas and wraps.

LOVE IT!

Hola Nola 100% Whole Wheat Tortillas | local New Orleans company

140 calories, 250 mg sodium, 23 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include Whole wheat flour, coconut oil, sugar, yeast, enzymes

La Tortilla Factory Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortillas

50 calories, 200 mg sodium, 11 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: Oat fiber, whole wheat flour, soy flour, wheat gluten, expeller-pressed canola oil…

P28 High Protein Wraps

260 cals, 385 mg sodium, 27 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 28 grams protein

Ingredients include: Water, whole wheat flour, P28 blend (whey protein isolate, wheat protein isolate, wheat gluten), sugar, less than 2% corn starch, wheat starch, molasses, yeast, oat groats, etc.

LIKE IT!

Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Tortillas

120 calories, 300 mg sodium, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: modified wheat starch, whole wheat flour, vital wheat gluten, vegetable shortening, 2% or less of sucralose (artificial sweetener), caramel color

Mission 100% Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas

210 calories, 450 mg sodium, 34 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams protein

Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, vegetable shortening, 2% or less of salt, sugar, cellulose gum, etc.

Corn Tortillas – nearly all are naturally low in sodium

40-60 calories, 3-10 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 1.5 grams fiber, 1 gram protein

Mission Corn Tortilla ingredients include: yellow corn masa flour, 2% or less of cellulose gum, guar gum…

HATE IT!

Ole Xtreme Wellness Spinach & Herbs

50 calories, 330 mg sodium, 16 grams carbs, 11 grams fiber, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat flour, cellulose flour, what protein. Contains less than 2% or less of olive oil, flaxseed, food dyes yellow #5 and blue #1, spinach powder, preservatives and dough conditioners.

