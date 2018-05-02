Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Tortillas & Wraps
Tortillas and wraps make it super convenient to have a healthy meal or snack anytime; they’re portable, won’t get soggy like a sandwich, and they’re also easy to pack for travel. And while there are plenty of brands marketed as “high fiber” or “low carb”, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of seemingly nutritious tortillas and wraps.
LOVE IT!
Hola Nola 100% Whole Wheat Tortillas | local New Orleans company
- 140 calories, 250 mg sodium, 23 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams protein
- Ingredients include Whole wheat flour, coconut oil, sugar, yeast, enzymes
La Tortilla Factory Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortillas
- 50 calories, 200 mg sodium, 11 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Oat fiber, whole wheat flour, soy flour, wheat gluten, expeller-pressed canola oil…
- 260 cals, 385 mg sodium, 27 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 28 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Water, whole wheat flour, P28 blend (whey protein isolate, wheat protein isolate, wheat gluten), sugar, less than 2% corn starch, wheat starch, molasses, yeast, oat groats, etc.
LIKE IT!
Mission Carb Balance Whole Wheat Tortillas
- 120 calories, 300 mg sodium, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams fiber, 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include: modified wheat starch, whole wheat flour, vital wheat gluten, vegetable shortening, 2% or less of sucralose (artificial sweetener), caramel color
Mission 100% Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas
- 210 calories, 450 mg sodium, 34 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams protein
- Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, vegetable shortening, 2% or less of salt, sugar, cellulose gum, etc.
Corn Tortillas – nearly all are naturally low in sodium
- 40-60 calories, 3-10 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 1.5 grams fiber, 1 gram protein
- Mission Corn Tortilla ingredients include: yellow corn masa flour, 2% or less of cellulose gum, guar gum…
HATE IT!
Ole Xtreme Wellness Spinach & Herbs
- 50 calories, 330 mg sodium, 16 grams carbs, 11 grams fiber, 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole wheat flour, cellulose flour, what protein. Contains less than 2% or less of olive oil, flaxseed, food dyes yellow #5 and blue #1, spinach powder, preservatives and dough conditioners.
