× Louisiana Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, LA – Some lucky lottery player is $4 million richer.

A ticket sold at the Brothers Food Mart on Carol Sue Avenue in Terrytown matched all five white ball numbers for the May 1 drawing, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

The winning ticket had a multiplier added on, which led to the large payday.

The winning numbers were 02, 07, 20, 55, 70, and 01 with a 4x multiplier.