‘Highly intoxicated’ man arrested after slamming car into neighbor’s house, driving home

THIBODAUX, LA – A man has been charged with driving drunk and hit-and-run for slamming his car into his neighbor’s house, backing up, and then driving his heavily damaged car home.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Mire had a blood alcohol content of .259 percent when he was arrested on April 28, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Mire was behind the wheel of his 2004 Chevrolet Impala around 2:14 a.m. when he lost control coming around a corner and slammed into a home in the 1000 block of Harrison Street.

A person who was sitting on the front porch of the home at the time of the collision told police Mire could be heard mumbling obscenities as he backed the car up and drove away.

Officers found the damaged car at Mire’s home down the street.

Mire couldn’t stand up without supporting himself on a wall during a standard field sobriety test, according to the TPD.

Jason Mire, Jacob Mire’s 24-year-old brother, was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash and fled as soon as the officers arrived at the home, ignoring an officer’s orders to stop.

A warrant was issued for Jason Mire’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on April 28 at a daiquiri shop in Thibodaux.

Jacob Mire has been charged with DWI, hit-and-run, and careless operation, while Joseph Mire has been charged with resisting an officer.