× GiveNOLA Raises $5.6 Million, Surpassing Goals

NEW ORLEANS– The results are in and the 2018 GiveNOLA Day generated $5,586,185 from 48,000+ donations for 766 nonprofits at the close of the 24-hour period, exceeding its 2017 total of $4.9 million.

Donations came from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, plus 22 countries.

That final number could creep even higher as the final totals won’t be confirmed for several weeks.

During the 24-hour campaign on Tuesday, May 1, people made online donations to one or more of the 766 nonprofit organizations profiled on www.GiveNOLA.org.

Donations came from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and 22 countries.

The full list of results (sortable by organization name, total gifts or total dollars) is listed at www.GiveNOLA.org.

Every dollar donated on GiveNOLA Day will be stretched with additional “lagniappe” dollars provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and its generous GiveNOLA Day sponsors. Additionally, awards and prizes totaling $126,000 will be awarded.