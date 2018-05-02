Down, but not out: Pelicans fall to Warriors in game 2

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 01: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors go for a loose ball during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 1, 2018 in Oakland, California.

The Pelicans made the Golden State Warriors work for 48 minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

The defending champions held off New Orleans 121-116 to take a two game lead in their best of seven Western Conference semi-final series.

Two time NBA MVP Steph Curry returned for his first action since March 23rd. Curry made his first shot, a three pointer, on the way to 28 points in 27 minutes.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points, and grabbed 15 rebounds for New Orleans. The game may have been won at the free throw line. New Orleans made 7 of 9 attempts. Golden State made 22 of 27 free throw attempts.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said his team will  be ready for game 3. “They won the first two games at home,” said Gentry. “Now we get to home.” Game 3 is Friday Night at the Smoothie King Center.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team will have to ramp up its game Friday Night.

“We knew they were coming after us. Anthony Davis said they were embarrassed (in game one). We did enough to win tonight,” said Kerr.

“But, we will have to play better in New Orleans.”