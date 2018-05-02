× Detectives seek person of interest in Algiers homicide investigation

New Orleans – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information about a man’s shooting death at an Algiers self-storage business.

The homicide occurred around 9 p.m. on April 18, 2018, at the CubeSmart off Behrman Highway.

Investigators stress the person of interest is not wanted in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

29.913712 -90.017684