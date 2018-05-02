After sneaking into 24-hour gym, man steals car keys from storage bin

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who snuck into a 24-hour gym, stole car keys from a storage bin, and made off with a vehicle from the parking lot.

The theft occurred just after 4 p.m. on April 11 at an Anytime Fitness location in the 4500 block of Freret Street.

The man waited outside the front door of the gym for someone to leave, and then caught the door before it closed, according to the NOPD.

After making it inside the building, the thief made his way over to bins the gym’s patrons use to store their belongings while working out.

The man grabbed a set of keys and headed out to the parking lot, where he unlocked a 2010 Mazda Tribute with a Texas license plate DP-1J772 and drove off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.