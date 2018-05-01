× Woman struck, killed while crossing the road in Arabi

ARABI, LA – A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a passing car on Judge Perez Drive last night.

The fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. near Schnell Drive, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Debra Miller was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when she was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord driven by a 45-year-old Arabi woman.

Miller was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda provided a blood sample to investigators, but impairment is not considered to have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the LSP.