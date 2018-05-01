Woman killed while trying to cross road in Arabi

ARABI, LA — Louisiana State Police say a woman was trying to cross West Judge Perez Drive in Arabi on Monday, April 30, when she was hit by a car. The woman was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.

According to troopers, the woman was trying to cross West Judge Perez near Schnell Drive. She’s identified as 63-year-old Debra Miller of Arabi.

Troopers say Miller was hit by a Honda Accord that was traveling in the right lane on West Judge Perez. They say the driver provided a voluntary blood sample for toxicology tests, and at this point, speed and impairment are not considered to have been factors in the crash.

The accident happened at about 8:00 at night. Troopers say pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing when walking at night or in dark areas, and they should only cross roads in well-lit spots.