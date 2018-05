× Today is GiveNOLA Day

New Orleans – The Greater New Orleans Foundation is holding its 5th Annual GiveNOLA Day on Tuesday.

The community-wide 24-hour online giving day has raised more than $15 million for non-profits over the past five years.

This year’s goal is $5 million.

There are more than 750 local non-profits participating this year.

All donations can be made on the GiveNOLA.org website.