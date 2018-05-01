Rocky Road Fudge: Would you eat it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Chocolate + butter + marshmallows? Sign us up! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a recipe from Jeff in Belle Chasse that will knock your socks off!

Rocky Road Fudge

1 bag marshmallows cut into 1/4's

16 oz semi-sweet baking chocolate

1 cup butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Grease an 8x8'' baking pan with non-stick cooking spray or butter.

Add cut marshmallows to the pan.

Add chocolate to still hot melted butter. Stir constantly until melted and smooth.

Remove from heat and add the vanilla extract and walnuts, if using.

Spoon melted chocolate over marshmallows, evenly covering the entire top.

Refrigerate until set. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!