Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell fills eight key leadership positions

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell has announced the hire of eight key members of her new administration’s leadership team.

Sunni LeBeouf will become the new City Attorney. Lebeouf comes to this position after serving as the Acting Civil Chief of the United States Attorney`s Office, eastern district of Louisiana.

The city`s new Chief Financial Officer will be Norman White. White has over 20 years of accounting, finance and management experience in the public sector, having served in several senior executive roles including chief financial officer for the city of Detroit.

Liana Elliott will serve as the Deputy Chief Of Staff. Elliott is an urban planner and policy analyst who focused on social justice issues around public health and community resilience. Ms. Elliott has served the city of New Orleans in various roles over the past four years, most recently as Councilmember At-Large Jason Williams’s Chief of Staff, and as a program manager in the Chief Administrative Officer overseeing lot maintenance and blight policy programs.

Ellen Lee will be the Director Of Community And Economic Development. Lee currently serves the citizens of New Orleans as the Director of the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development.

Dr. Brice Miller will serve as the Director Of The Office Of Cultural Economy. Miller has earned a national reputation as a leader experienced in developing innovative strategies for cultural and community initiatives. He has spent his career vested in the city’s cultural and creative communities. Dr. Miller is a native son, second-generation jazz musician, Grammy-nominated performer, leader of Mahogany Brass Band, and trumpeter and vocalist for Delfeayo Marsalis’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Marjorianna Willman will become the Director Of Housing Policy And Community Development. Willman is a Louisiana licensed attorney with over 14 years of experience in the housing industry. Ms. Willman has overseen the administration of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, Community Development Block Grant Program, HOME Investment Partnership Program and other government programs that allocate funding for the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of multifamily developments

In addition, Chad Dyer and Ramsey Green will join the administration as Deputy CAOs. Dyer has most recently served as the Director of Code Enforcement for the City of New Orleans. Green is a construction and real estate developer and entrepreneur. From 2007-2012, he served as the budget director and the deputy superintendent for operations for the Louisiana Recovery School District (RSD), where his responsibilities included managing the reconstruction of New Orleans’s public school facilities, finances, and general district operations in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell will take office on May 7th.