× Former teacher of the year arrested for indecent behavior with middle school student

NEW ORLEANS — A former teacher at Edward Hynes Charter School has been arrested for indecent behavior with a student.

NOPD confirmed that Matthew Nesser, 34, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. NOPD did not confirm where Nesser worked or what his job was, but parents at Edward Hynes Charter School in Lakeview received a robocall today letting them know that a former teacher had been arrested.

There was also ample discussion about Nesser’s arrest in a private Facebook group for parents and faculty at the Harrison Avenue school.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Nesser is accused of kissing an eighth-grade girl in his classroom multiple times, and also buying her presents and giving her back rubs.

The student’s mother called police and said Nesser had been making out with her 14-year-old daughter at the school, according to The Advocate.

Nesser is listed as one of the school’s teachers of the year for 2010.