NEW ORLEANS — The Charles Didier Dreux bust on Jefferson Davis Parkway was vandalized – again.

Someone put a white cloth over the head and marked red Xes on the eyes.

The vandals also wrote expletives in red paint on the pedestal.

Dreux was the first Confederate field officer killed in the Civil War. According to findagrave.com, more than 30,000 people attended his funeral in New Orleans.

His bust was not among the four Confederate monuments that the city removed in 2017.