× 5 shot in incident on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD investigators say that 5 people were shot in one incident on St. Claude Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of people shot on St. Claude around 12:30 A.M.

When they arrived, they found 3 victims in a crime scene that spanned the 3100 and 3200 blocks of St. Claude.

As the investigation unfolded, 2 other victims were located at area hospitals.

At least one victim is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects in this incident.

If you know anything, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504)822-1111.