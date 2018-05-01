× 28-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, LA – A 28-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Ponchatoula last night.

Jordan Hoyt was partially ejected from his 2002 Ford F-150 just before 10:30 p.m. on April 30 on LA 445 near Mike Cooper Road, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Hoyt was headed southbound when his truck crossed through the northbound lane and veered into the ditch on the side of the road.

The truck continued traveling in the ditch, crashed into several trees, and flipped over.

Hoyt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the LSP.

He later died from his injuries at North Oaks Health Systems.