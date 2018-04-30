× Thibodaux rape suspect who evaded arrest in a swamp captured in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux rape suspect who evaded deputies by fleeing into a swamp has been arrested in St. Charles Parish.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pick up 28-year-old Trey Rentrop on a warrant for third-degree rape. When officers got there, he fled into a swampy area of Bayou L’Ourse.

Deputies were later able to track Rentrop to a motel in St. Charles Parish.

Rentrop was taken into custody in St. Charles Parish Sunday and booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail. He’ll be transferred to Assumption Parish to face third-degree rape charges and charges related to his flight from police.