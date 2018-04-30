× Search crews find body of missing boater in Tickfaw River

SPRINGFIELD, LA – The body of a 42-year-old man who was thrown overboard into the Tickfaw River yesterday afternoon has been recovered.

Daniel Jones and a female passenger were both thrown into the water as Jones’ 15-foot boat was coming out of a turn in the Tickfaw River around 4 p.m. on April 29.

While the woman was able to swim to the shore, Jones never surfaced, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Crews searched for Jones late into the night, but saw no sign of him until his body was located around 11:30 a.m. on April 30.

Neither Jones nor his passenger were wearing flotation devices when they were thrown into the water.

The cause of the fatal boating incident is still under investigation.