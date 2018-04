NEW ORLEANS — Wedding season is about to be in full swing, and one bride and groom had a very unique wedding cake.

They had the Roosevelt Hotel’s Chef de Cuisine Deborah Heyd create a Popeyes cake. The bride and groom must really love that chicken from Popyes.

As you can see in the picture, the cake looks like the traditional Popeyes fried chicken box with Cajun fries, a biscuit, and a fountain soda. Do you think this will be a new trend for wedding cakes in Louisiana?