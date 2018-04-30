× Pup News: Meet Trix

I’m named Trix, but I don’t think I can do any tricks. I am a quiet little old lady looking for a warm comfy bed. I’m squishy like a marshmallow and bark like a chicken, but I am excellent at walking on a leash and potty trained like a good dog. Also I like to have my ears scratched, and I will let you know when you need to scratch my ears some more. ARNO rescued me from a high-kill shelter where I was brought after my mommy passed away. They call me a senior, but little dogs like me live a long time, so I’ve got some more good healthy years in me. I’m about 11 years young and weigh about 10 pounds. I’m in a wonderful foster home right now but look forward to finding my final forever home.

The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, shots and a chip. For more info email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org

