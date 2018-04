× Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Metairie gas station

METAIRIE, La. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Metairie gas station for Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was bought at the Edenborn Shell on Edenborn Avenue.

The ticket matched four out of five white ball numbers, plus the Powerball.

No one won the $177.8 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing (April 29) are 20, 22, 28, 45 and 50. The Powerball is 08.