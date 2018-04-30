NOPD releases video of carjacking at gas pump on Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an unarmed carjacking at a gas station on Elysian Fields.

According to NOPD, the carjacking happened about 8:45 p.m. April 22 in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields.

The victim entered the business while leaving his keys in his cup holder and the door unlocked.

When he walked back to his car, an unknown man approached him and said, “Move or get popped.”

The car is described as a Nissan Altima with a Louisiana license plate ZZW622.

The victim moved away from the vehicle, and the suspect entered the vehicle and fled towards Interstate 610 East.

The subject is described as having a dark complexion and a stocky build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with stonewashed jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.