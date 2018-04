× NOPD finds ‘severely decomposed’ body inside van

NEW ORLEANS – A severely decomposed body was found in a parked van in the Lakewood neighborhood.

The 39-year-old man’s body had apparently been in the van in the parking lot of a business in the 5000 block of Pontchartrain Boulevard for several days, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

No further details have been released.