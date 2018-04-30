N.O. East man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of 2 children

NEW ORLEANS – A grand jury has handed up an indictment charging a New Orleans East man of raping two children under the age of 13.

Forty-year-old Terry Hayes faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of either charge, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Hayes is accused of raping and sexually abusing the two children between January 1 2007 and December 31, 2011.

The victims are now 21 and 19-years old, according to the DA’s office, and recently brought their allegations to police.

Hayes was re-arrested on April 27 after posting bond in March.

His bond was lowered from $252,000 to $102,000 on February 20, but has been raised to $2 million after his most recent arrest.