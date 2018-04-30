Local dress giveaway helps underprivileged girls dress to impress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Four local Boys and Girls Clubs are coming together for a very special event.

They are teaming up with the "Believe in Yourself Project" to help underprivileged girls receive brand new dresses to wear at upcoming school dances.

These are never been worn, designer dresses and they are given to promote a positive body image and self-worth.

"These kids are telling me that all of their clothes are hand-me-downs and they've never had a new item. So, I thought it would be cool to give everything brand new, with the tags on it, so they could really feel empowered," says founder and director of Believe in Yourself, Sam Sisakhti.

The girls also have a chance to set a short term goal for themselves, and if that goal is achieved, they will receive two more dresses.

"I want to give the first dress based off of need, but, I want to also instill them with a life skill and mentality which is if I pursue something, the juice is worth the squeeze, and there will be something for me on the other end," says Sam Sisakhti.

