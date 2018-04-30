Lamborghini driver pleads guilty, faces 5 year sentence

NEW ORLEANS – The man behind the wheel of a speeding Lamborghini involved in a deadly crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Adams had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 when the Lamborghini he was driving as fast as 118 miles per hour slammed into a floodwall along Tchoupitoulas Street.

Twenty-three-year-old Kristi Lirette was killed in the crash.

Adams was scheduled to stand trial for Lirette’s death on May 8, but he entered a guilty plea on April 30.

He faces a sentence of between five and 30 years, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Lirette’s family has agreed to a sentence of 10 years, with five years suspended, in state prison and three years of supervised probation after his release.

Adams has a sentencing bond of $75,000, according to the DA’s office.