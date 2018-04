HARAHAN, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Harahan.

Alexis Landry was last seen on just after 1 p.m. on April 29 in the 1500 block of River Oaks Road, according to the JPSO.

Landry may be in need of medication.

She is 5’1” tall, weighs 123 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Alexis Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO Missing Person Division at (504) 364-5300.