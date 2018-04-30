× Fourth suspect arrested for rape of Tulane student, friend

NEW ORLEANS – A fourth suspect has been arrested for the alleged rape of a Tulane student and her friend earlier this month.

Twenty-two-year-old Matthew Farrell has been arrested for two counts of first degree rape for the April 15 incident at an apartment near Tulane’s Uptown campus, according to the NOPD.

Eighteen-year-old Jared Anderson has already been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, 18-year-old Antonio Landrum has been arrested and charged with third-degree rape, and 22-year-old Alexander Davenport has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Anderson, Landrum, and Davenport are US Marines and were turned over to the NOPD by the Marine Corps.

All three were arrested on April 27, while Farrell was arrested on April 30.