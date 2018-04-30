× Covington man arrested on child pornography charges

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington man is behind bars, accused of distributing child pornography.

According to a news release from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, David Duplechain, 51, of Covington, was arrested on eight counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles (under 13 years of age).

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Every time one of these images or videos is distributed, a child is tragically re-victimized,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.