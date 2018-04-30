Coast Guard rescues 5 injured boaters after collision near Venice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Venice, LA - The "Mayday" call went out just after midnight Sunday morning, April 29, from a boat about 20 miles south of Venice. The boat had struck a decommissioned oil rig, and there were serious injuries.

That's when the Coast Guard mobilized.

According to a news release from the Coast Guard's 8th District Public Affairs Office, the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans sent a Response Boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. The aircrew hoisted the two most seriously injured people off the boat and into the helicopter. One person had a broken leg and the other had a broken arm and possible collapsed lung. Three other passengers with minor injuries were taken on board the Response Boat.

The Coast Guard has not yet released the name of the boat or the identities of the passengers. An investigation into what caused the collision is underway.