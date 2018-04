Billy Horschel won the Zurich Classic in 2013. And, Sunday he became the first to win the Zurich Classic solo and with a partner.

Horschel and partner Scott Piercy shot a final round 67 to finish at 22 under par, one shot better than Jason Dufner and Pat Perez.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Horschel and Piercy each won $1,036,800.00.